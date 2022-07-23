Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____2. Dorsal
<IMAGE>
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____3. Gluteal
<IMAGE>
On what body surface is each of the following located: nose, calf of leg, ears, umbilicus, fingernails?
A nurse informed John that she was about to take blood from his antecubital region. What part of his body was she referring to? Later, she came back and said that she was going to give him an antibiotic shot in the deltoid region. Where on his body did he get the shot? Before John left the office, the nurse noticed that his left sural region was badly bruised. What part of his body was black and blue?
Mr. Garcia is behaving abnormally, and doctors strongly suspect he has a brain tumor. Which medical imaging device—conventional X-ray, CT, PET, ultrasound, or fMRI—would be best for precisely locating a tumor within the brain? Explain your choice.
Which sectional plane could divide the body so that the face remains intact?
(a) Sagittal plane
(b) Frontal (coronal) plane
(c) Equatorial plane
(d) Midsagittal plane
(e) Parasagittal plane
Label the directional terms in the figures below.
a. ____
b. ____
c. ____
d. ____
e. ____
f. ____
g. ____
h. ____
i. ____
j. ____