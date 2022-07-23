Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____4. Plantar
<IMAGE>
_____4. Plantar
_____4. Plantar
<IMAGE>
Which of the following groupings of the abdominopelvic regions is medial?
a. Hypochondriac, hypogastric, umbilical
b. Hypochondriac, lumbar, inguinal
c. Hypogastric, umbilical, epigastric
d. Lumbar, umbilical, iliac
e. Iliac, umbilical, hypochondriac
_____ 6. Frontal
_____ 6. Frontal
<IMAGE>
_____ 8. Sural
_____ 8. Sural
<IMAGE>
Anatomical terms that apply to the backside of the body in the anatomical position include:
a. Ventral and anterior
b. Back and rear
c. Posterior and dorsal
d. Head and lateral
_____2. Dorsal
_____2. Dorsal
<IMAGE>
_____3. Gluteal
_____3. Gluteal
<IMAGE>