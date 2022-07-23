Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Anatomical Position The anatomical position is a standard reference point used in anatomy to describe the locations and relationships of body parts. In this position, the body is standing upright, facing forward, with arms at the sides and palms facing forward. Understanding this position is crucial for accurately identifying anatomical terms and regions.

Dorsal The term 'dorsal' refers to the back side of the body or an organism. In humans, it indicates the posterior aspect, which is opposite to the ventral (front) side. This concept is essential for distinguishing between various anatomical regions and understanding their relative positions.