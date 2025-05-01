Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Graph the given linear equation.
Start with the given linear equation: \$3x - 2y = 4$.
Rewrite the equation in slope-intercept form \(y = mx + b\) by isolating \(y\). First, subtract \$3x\( from both sides: \)-2y = -3x + 4$.
Next, divide every term by \(-2\) to solve for \(y\): \(y = \frac{-3x}{-2} + \frac{4}{-2}\), which simplifies to \(y = \frac{3}{2}x - 2\).
Identify the slope \(m = \frac{3}{2}\) and the y-intercept \(b = -2\). This means the line crosses the y-axis at \((0, -2)\) and rises 3 units for every 2 units it moves to the right.
Plot the y-intercept on the graph, then use the slope to find another point by moving up 3 units and right 2 units from the y-intercept. Draw a straight line through these points to graph the equation.
