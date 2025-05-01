Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
2x3z22x^3z^2
−2x3z2-2x^3z^2−2x3z2
−2x3y3z2-2x^3y^3z^2−2x3y3z2
−2x2z3-2x^2z^3−2x2z3
Master The Quotient Rule for Exponents with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the expression. Hint: rewrite using exponents first.
6416\frac{64}{16}
Simplify the expression.
(−4t)0,t≠0(-4t)^0,t\ne0
Use the quotient rule to rewrite each expression, then simplify.
−12b114b7-\frac{12b^{11}}{4b^7}
9x2y83xy2\frac{9x^2y^8}{3xy^2}
y27y9\frac{y^{27}}{y^9}