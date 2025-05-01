State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the inputs and outputs from the given relation. The relation is given as the set of ordered pairs \(\left\lbrace (2,5), (0,2), (2,9) \right\rbrace\). The inputs are the first elements of each pair, and the outputs are the second elements.
Step 2: List the inputs: from the pairs, the inputs are \$2\(, \)0\(, and \)2\(. Since inputs are usually considered as a set, repeated values are counted once, so the input set is \)\{0, 2\}$.
Step 3: List the outputs: from the pairs, the outputs are \$5\(, \)2\(, and \)9\(. The output set is \)\{2, 5, 9\}$.
Step 4: Determine if the relation is a function. A relation is a function if each input corresponds to exactly one output. Here, the input \$2\( corresponds to two different outputs: \)5\( and \)9$.
Step 5: Conclude that since the input \$2$ has more than one output, the relation is NOT a function.
Watch next
Master Intro to Relations and Functions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford