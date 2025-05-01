State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the inputs and outputs from the given relation. The relation is given as the set of ordered pairs \(\left\lbrace\left(-3,5\right),\left(0,2\right),\left(3,5\right)\right\rbrace\). Here, the inputs (or domain) are the first elements of each pair: \(-3\), \$0\(, and \)3$.
Step 2: Identify the outputs (or range) from the relation. These are the second elements of each pair: \$5\(, \)2\(, and \)5$.
Step 3: State the inputs and outputs clearly: Inputs = \(\{-3, 0, 3\}\) and Outputs = \(\{5, 2\}\) (note that \$5$ appears twice but is counted once in the set of outputs).
Step 4: Determine if the relation is a function. A relation is a function if each input corresponds to exactly one output. Check if any input is paired with more than one output. Here, each input \(-3\), \$0\(, and \)3\( has exactly one output (\)5\(, \)2\(, and \)5$ respectively).
Step 5: Conclude that since no input is associated with more than one output, the relation is a function.
Watch next
Master Intro to Relations and Functions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford