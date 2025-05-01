Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Use the distributive property to simplify the expression. (B)
A
4.8x−1.5
B
−8x+1.5
C
−4.8x+1.5
D
8x+1.5
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression where the Distributive Property needs to be applied. The Distributive Property states that for any numbers \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\), \(a(b + c) = ab + ac\).
Look for terms inside parentheses that are being multiplied by a factor outside the parentheses. For example, if you have an expression like \(x(y + z)\), you will distribute \(x\) to both \(y\) and \(z\).
Multiply the term outside the parentheses by each term inside the parentheses separately. This means you calculate \(a \times b\) and \(a \times c\) individually.
Rewrite the expression as the sum of the products you found in the previous step. So, \(a(b + c)\) becomes \(ab + ac\).
Simplify the expression if possible by combining like terms or performing any additional arithmetic.
