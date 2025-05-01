Identify the coordinates of the point given: \(\left(248, -321\right)\), where 248 is the x-coordinate and -321 is the y-coordinate.
Recall that the coordinate plane is divided into four quadrants: Quadrant 1 (Q1) where both x and y are positive, Quadrant 2 (Q2) where x is negative and y is positive, Quadrant 3 (Q3) where both x and y are negative, and Quadrant 4 (Q4) where x is positive and y is negative.
Check the sign of the x-coordinate: since 248 is positive, the point lies either in Q1 or Q4.
Check the sign of the y-coordinate: since -321 is negative, the point lies in the quadrant where y is negative, which is Q4.
Conclude that the point \(\left(248, -321\right)\) is located in Quadrant 4 (Q4).
