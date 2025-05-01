Beginning Algebra
(−6)25\left(-6\right)^{25}(−6)25
(−6)10\left(-6\right)^{10}(−6)10
6256^{25}625
(−6)5\left(-6\right)^5(−6)5
Simplify each expression, but don’t evaluate.
(415)3\left(4^{15}\right)^3
(10026)0\left(100^{26}\right)^0
(x2)4(x3)3\frac{(x^2)^4}{\left(x^3\right)^3}
Simplify each expression.
(4x2)3\left(4x^2\right)^3
(x2z5)4(x^2z^5)^4
(−2x4y5)4(-2x^4y^5)^4
(4x3y2z3)2(4x^3y^2z^3)^2