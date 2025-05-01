Identify the expression or terms that involve exponents in the problem. The Power Rule for Exponents states that when you raise a power to another power, you multiply the exponents.
Write down the Power Rule formula: \( (a^{m})^{n} = a^{m \times n} \). This means if you have a base \(a\) raised to an exponent \(m\), and then the whole expression is raised to another exponent \(n\), you multiply \(m\) and \(n\).
Apply the Power Rule to the given expression by multiplying the exponents. For example, if the problem has \( (x^{3})^{4} \), rewrite it as \( x^{3 \times 4} \).
Simplify the multiplication of the exponents to get the new exponent. In the example, \( 3 \times 4 = 12 \), so the expression becomes \( x^{12} \).
If there are multiple terms with exponents, apply the Power Rule to each term separately, and then simplify the expression as needed.
