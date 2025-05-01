Beginning Algebra
8x6y4z68x^6y^4z^68x6y4z6
16x6y4z616x^6y^4z^616x6y4z6
16x3y2z316x^3y^2z^316x3y2z3
4x3y4z64x^3y^4z^64x3y4z6
Master The Power Rule for Exponents with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify each expression.
(4x2)3\left(4x^2\right)^3
(−65)5(-6^5)^{^5}
(x2z5)4(x^2z^5)^4
(−2x4y5)4(-2x^4y^5)^4
Simplify each expression, but don’t evaluate.
(415)3\left(4^{15}\right)^3
(10026)0\left(100^{26}\right)^0
(x2)4(x3)3\frac{(x^2)^4}{\left(x^3\right)^3}