Multiple Choice
Let be the number. Translate the following phrase into an algebraic expression.
the sum of and a number
Master Intro to Exponents with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Let be the number. Translate the following phrase into an algebraic expression.
the sum of and a number
Let be the number. Translate the following phrase into an algebraic expression.
negative nineteen times a number
Let be the number. Translate the following phrase into an algebraic expression.
a number divided by .