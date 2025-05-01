Beginning Algebra
a=−9,b=−4a = -9, b = -4a=−9,b=−4
a=−4,b=−9a = -4, b = -9a=−4,b=−9
a=4,b=9a = 4, b = 9a=4,b=9
a=−4,b=9a = -4, b = 9a=−4,b=9
Write the complex number in standard form.
9+−163\frac{9+\sqrt{-16}}{3}
Find the difference. Express your answer in standard form.
(2+8i)−(4−i)\left(2+8i\right)-\left(4-i\right)
Find the sum. Express your answer in standard form.
5(4+7i)+6(3−2i)5\left(4+7i\right)+6\left(3-2i\right)
Simplify the given square root.
−75\sqrt{-75}
Identify the real and imaginary parts of each complex number.
3+2i33+2i\sqrt3