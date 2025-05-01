Last season, a farmer harvested of rice. Due to improved techniques, the harvest is estimated to increase by this season. How much rice is the farmer looking to harvest this season?
- 1. Review of Real Numbers1h 27m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities2h 26m
- 3. Solving Word Problems1h 23m
- 4. Graphing2h 30m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- 7. Factoring1h 30m
- 8. Rational Expressions and Equations2h 25m
- 9. Roots and Radicals1h 21m
- 10. Quadratic Equations2h 23m
Carson bought some new sneaker on sale for . The sale price was of the original price. What was the original price?
A reservoir's water level decreased by over the summer due to evaporation. If the water level is currently at million liters, how much water was there initially?
A square garden has sides of . The gardener reduces each side by to make space for a pathway. What is the percent decrease in the perimeter of the garden?
Saphia's lunch bill was . She wants to leave an tip. How much should the tip be?
If sales tax on a \$36 pair of shoes is \$1.26, find the sales tax on a pair of shoes.
Suppose the local sales tax rate is and you buy a car for . What is the car's total cost?
Hint: Find how much tax is due first.
A city's population grew from to people in one year. What is the percent increase in population?