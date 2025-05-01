In a city, the water company increased the monthly water bill by . The initial monthly cost is . What is the cost after the increase?
Sofia plans to buy a car. Her loan statement indicates she will pay in interest for a -year loan at simple interest per year. How much did Sofia borrow for the car?
\$5,000
\$4,500
\$15,000
\$6,350
The student council borrowed from a local sponsor to organize a school event. The sponsor charges simple interest per year. How much interest will the student council owe after a year?
A community center paid in simple interest after years on borrowed funds for new equipment. The interest rate was per year. What was the original amount borrowed?
A -year government bond paid simple interest per year. Over the years, the bond earned in interest. What was the principal of the bond?
Saphia's lunch bill was . She wants to leave an tip. How much should the tip be?
Carson bought some new sneaker on sale for . The sale price was of the original price. What was the original price?
If sales tax on a \$36 pair of shoes is \$1.26, find the sales tax on a pair of shoes.