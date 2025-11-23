Complex numbers can be multiplied using methods similar to those used for algebraic expressions, specifically through distribution or the FOIL (First, Outside, Inside, Last) method. When multiplying complex numbers, it is essential to remember that the imaginary unit \( i \) satisfies the equation \( i^2 = -1 \), which will be crucial for simplifying the results.

To illustrate the multiplication of complex numbers, consider the expression \( 3i \times (7 - 2i) \). The first step involves distributing \( 3i \) across the terms in the parentheses. This results in:

\( 3i \times 7 = 21i \)

\( 3i \times (-2i) = -6i^2 \)

Next, substituting \( i^2 \) with \(-1\) gives:

\( -6i^2 = -6 \times -1 = 6 \)

Combining these results leads to:

\( 21i + 6 \)

To express the answer in standard form \( a + bi \), it is rearranged to \( 6 + 21i \).

In another example, multiplying \( (-6 + 2i) \) by \( (3 + 4i) \) using the FOIL method yields:

First: \( -6 \times 3 = -18 \)

Outside: \( -6 \times 4i = -24i \)

Inside: \( 2i \times 3 = 6i \)

Last: \( 2i \times 4i = 8i^2 \)

Substituting \( i^2 \) gives:

Thus, \( 8i^2 = 8 \times -1 = -8 \)

Combining all terms results in:

\( -18 - 8 - 24i + 6i = -26 - 18i \)

Finally, this expression is already in standard form \( a + bi \), confirming the final answer as \( -26 - 18i \).

Through these examples, it is clear that multiplying complex numbers involves careful application of distribution or FOIL, simplification using the property of \( i^2 \), and combining like terms to achieve the final result in standard form.