Understanding solutions to linear inequalities in two variables builds on the concept of ordered pairs as solutions to two-variable equations. An ordered pair, written as (x, y), is a solution to an equation if substituting the values of x and y into the equation results in a true statement. For example, if plugging in (4, -1) into an equation yields a true equality like 5 = 5, then that ordered pair lies on the line represented by the equation.

When dealing with linear inequalities, the process is similar but with an important difference. Instead of an equation like ax + by = c, inequalities take the form ax + by < c, ax + by ≤ c, ax + by > c, or ax + by ≥ c. To determine if an ordered pair is a solution to the inequality, substitute the x and y values into the inequality. If the resulting statement is true, then the ordered pair is a solution.

For instance, consider the inequality 2x + 3y < 5. Testing the point (-1, 0) involves calculating:

\[2(-1) + 3(0) = -2 + 0 = -2\]

Since -2 < 5 is true, (-1, 0) is a solution to the inequality. Graphically, solutions to inequalities are represented by a shaded region rather than just a line. This region includes all points that satisfy the inequality. The point (-1, 0) lies within this shaded area, confirming it as a solution.

In contrast, testing the point (5, 3) gives:

\[2(5) + 3(3) = 10 + 9 = 19\]

Since 19 < 5 is false, (5, 3) is not a solution and lies outside the shaded region on the graph.

It is crucial to pay attention to the inequality symbol. If the inequality is strict (e.g., < or >), the boundary line itself is not included in the solution set, so points on the line are not solutions. However, if the inequality includes equality (e.g., ≤ or ≥), then points on the line satisfy the inequality and are part of the solution set.

In summary, solving linear inequalities in two variables involves testing ordered pairs by substitution and interpreting the results graphically as regions rather than just lines. This approach helps visualize all possible solutions and understand the difference between equations and inequalities in two variables.