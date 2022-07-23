Which of the following sequences correctly represents the flow of electrons during photosynthesis?
a. NADPH → O2 → CO2
b. H2O → NADPH → Calvin cycle
c. H2O → photosystem I → photosystem II
d. NADPH → electron transport chain → O2
How is photosynthesis similar in C4 plants and CAM plants?
a. In both cases, only photosystem I is used.
b. Both types of plants make sugar without the Calvin cycle.
c. In both cases, rubisco is not used to fix carbon initially.
d. Both types of plants make most of their sugar in the dark.
Which of the following statements is a correct distinction between autotrophs and heterotrophs?
a. Autotrophs, but not heterotrophs, can nourish themselves beginning with CO2 and other nutrients that are inorganic.
b. Only heterotrophs require chemical compounds from the environment.
c. Cellular respiration is unique to heterotrophs.
d. Only heterotrophs have mitochondria.
In mechanism, photophosphorylation is most similar to
a. Substrate-level phosphorylation in glycolysis.
b. Oxidative phosphorylation in cellular respiration.
c. Carbon fixation.
d. Reduction of NADP+.
Which process is most directly driven by light energy?
a. Creation of a pH gradient by pumping protons across the thylakoid membrane
b. Reduction of NADP+ molecules
c. Transfer of energy from pigment molecule to pigment molecule
d. ATP synthesis