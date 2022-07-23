The light reactions of photosynthesis supply the Calvin cycle with
a. Light energy.
b. CO2 and ATP.
c. H2O and NADPH.
d. ATP and NADPH.
The light reactions of photosynthesis supply the Calvin cycle with
a. Light energy.
b. CO2 and ATP.
c. H2O and NADPH.
d. ATP and NADPH.
How is photosynthesis similar in C4 plants and CAM plants?
a. In both cases, only photosystem I is used.
b. Both types of plants make sugar without the Calvin cycle.
c. In both cases, rubisco is not used to fix carbon initially.
d. Both types of plants make most of their sugar in the dark.
Which of the following statements is a correct distinction between autotrophs and heterotrophs?
a. Autotrophs, but not heterotrophs, can nourish themselves beginning with CO2 and other nutrients that are inorganic.
b. Only heterotrophs require chemical compounds from the environment.
c. Cellular respiration is unique to heterotrophs.
d. Only heterotrophs have mitochondria.
Which of the following occurs during the Calvin cycle?
a. Carbon fixation
b. Reduction of NADP+
c. Release of oxygen
d. Generation of CO₂