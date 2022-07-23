Skip to main content
The genotype of F1 individuals in a tetrahybrid cross is AaBbCcDd. Assuming independent assortment of these four genes, what are the probabilities that F2 offspring will have the following genotypes?
a. aabbccdd
b. AaBbCcDd
c. AABBCCDD
d. AaBBccDd
e. AaBBCCdd

Understand that independent assortment means each gene pair segregates independently during gamete formation. This is based on Mendel's law of independent assortment.
For each gene pair, calculate the probability of inheriting a specific allele combination. For example, the probability of inheriting 'aa' from 'Aa' is 1/4, since each parent can contribute either 'A' or 'a'.
Apply the probability rule for independent events: multiply the probabilities of each independent event to find the overall probability of a genotype. For example, the probability of 'aabbccdd' is the product of the probabilities of 'aa', 'bb', 'cc', and 'dd'.
Repeat the calculation for each requested genotype. For instance, for 'AaBbCcDd', calculate the probability of inheriting 'Aa' (1/2), 'Bb' (1/2), 'Cc' (1/2), and 'Dd' (1/2), then multiply these probabilities.
Consider the dominance and recessiveness of alleles if needed, but in this case, focus on the probability of allele combinations rather than phenotypic expression.

Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a principle of Mendelian genetics stating that alleles of different genes segregate independently during gamete formation. This means the inheritance of one trait generally does not affect the inheritance of another, allowing for various combinations of alleles in offspring. In a tetrahybrid cross, each gene pair segregates independently, leading to diverse genotypic possibilities.
Probability in Genetics

Probability in genetics involves calculating the likelihood of specific genotypes or phenotypes appearing in offspring. This is done using the principles of Mendelian inheritance, where the probability of inheriting a particular allele from each parent is considered. For a tetrahybrid cross, probabilities are calculated by multiplying the chances of inheriting each allele independently.
Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a particular genetic cross. It helps visualize how alleles from each parent combine, showing all possible genetic outcomes. In a tetrahybrid cross, a Punnett square can be complex, but it systematically illustrates the independent assortment and combination of alleles for multiple genes.
