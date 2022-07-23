Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 16 - The Molecular Basis of Inheritance
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 16 - The Molecular Basis of InheritanceProblem 7
Chapter 16, Problem 7

A biochemist isolates, purifies, and combines in a test tube a variety of molecules needed for DNA replication. When she adds some DNA to the mixture, replication occurs, but each DNA molecule consists of a normal strand paired with numerous segments of DNA a few hundred nucleotides long. What has she probably left out of the mixture?
a. DNA polymerase
b. DNA ligase
c. Okazaki fragments
d. Primase

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of DNA replication, which involves the synthesis of a new DNA strand complementary to the template strand. This process requires several enzymes and components.
Recognize that during DNA replication, the leading strand is synthesized continuously, while the lagging strand is synthesized in short segments known as Okazaki fragments.
Identify the role of DNA ligase in DNA replication. DNA ligase is responsible for joining the Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand, creating a continuous DNA strand.
Consider the problem description: the DNA molecules consist of a normal strand paired with numerous segments of DNA a few hundred nucleotides long. This suggests that the Okazaki fragments are not being joined together.
Conclude that the absence of DNA ligase in the mixture is likely the reason for the presence of unjoined Okazaki fragments, as DNA ligase is needed to connect these fragments into a continuous strand.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
44s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Replication

DNA replication is the process by which a cell duplicates its DNA, ensuring that each daughter cell receives an exact copy of the genetic material. It involves unwinding the double helix, synthesizing new strands using existing strands as templates, and requires various enzymes and proteins to facilitate the process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:37
Introduction to DNA Replication

Okazaki Fragments

Okazaki fragments are short sequences of DNA nucleotides synthesized discontinuously on the lagging strand during DNA replication. These fragments are later joined together by DNA ligase to form a continuous strand, as DNA polymerase can only synthesize DNA in the 5' to 3' direction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:15
Leading & Lagging DNA Strands

DNA Ligase

DNA ligase is an enzyme crucial for DNA replication and repair, responsible for joining Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand. It catalyzes the formation of phosphodiester bonds between adjacent DNA fragments, ensuring the continuity and integrity of the newly synthesized DNA strand.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Step 1) Create Recombinant DNA
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The elongation of the leading strand during DNA synthesis

a. Progresses away from the replication fork

b. Occurs in the 3′→5′ direction

c. Produces Okazaki fragments

d. Depends on the action of DNA polymerase

1750
views
Textbook Question

In a nucleosome, the DNA is wrapped around

a. Histones

b. Ribosomes

c. Polymerase molecules

d. A thymine dimer

1326
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

E. coli cells grown on 15N medium are transferred to 14N medium and allowed to grow for two more generations (two rounds of DNA replication). DNA extracted from these cells is centrifuged. What density distribution of DNA would you expect in this experiment?

a. One high-density and one low-density band

b. One intermediate-density band

c. One high-density and one intermediate-density band

d. One low-density and one intermediate-density band

3196
views
Textbook Question

The spontaneous loss of amino groups from adenine in DNA results in hypoxanthine, an uncommon base, opposite thymine. What combination of proteins could repair such damage?

a. Nuclease, DNA polymerase, DNA ligase

b. Telomerase, primase, DNA polymerase

c. Telomerase, helicase, single-strand binding protein

d. DNA ligase, replication fork proteins, adenylyl cyclase

2379
views
Textbook Question

Although the proteins that cause the E. coli chromosome to coil are not histones, what property would you expect them to share with histones, given their ability to bind to DNA (see Figure 5.14)?

767
views