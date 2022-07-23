In a nucleosome, the DNA is wrapped around
a. Histones
b. Ribosomes
c. Polymerase molecules
d. A thymine dimer
E. coli cells grown on 15N medium are transferred to 14N medium and allowed to grow for two more generations (two rounds of DNA replication). DNA extracted from these cells is centrifuged. What density distribution of DNA would you expect in this experiment?
a. One high-density and one low-density band
b. One intermediate-density band
c. One high-density and one intermediate-density band
d. One low-density and one intermediate-density band
A biochemist isolates, purifies, and combines in a test tube a variety of molecules needed for DNA replication. When she adds some DNA to the mixture, replication occurs, but each DNA molecule consists of a normal strand paired with numerous segments of DNA a few hundred nucleotides long. What has she probably left out of the mixture?
a. DNA polymerase
b. DNA ligase
c. Okazaki fragments
d. Primase
Although the proteins that cause the E. coli chromosome to coil are not histones, what property would you expect them to share with histones, given their ability to bind to DNA (see Figure 5.14)?