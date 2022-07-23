Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Viruses
A bacterium is infected with an experimentally constructed bacteriophage composed of the T2 phage protein coat and T4 phage DNA. The new phages produced would have
a. T2 protein and T4 DNA.
b. T4 protein and T2 DNA.
c. T2 protein and T2 DNA.
d. T4 protein and T4 DNA.

Understand the structure of bacteriophages: Bacteriophages consist of a protein coat and genetic material, which can be either DNA or RNA. The protein coat protects the genetic material and facilitates the infection of host cells.
Identify the components involved in the problem: The bacterium is infected with a bacteriophage that has a T2 phage protein coat and T4 phage DNA. This means the protein coat is from the T2 phage, while the genetic material is from the T4 phage.
Consider the replication process of bacteriophages: When a bacteriophage infects a bacterium, it injects its genetic material into the host cell. The host cell's machinery is then used to replicate the phage's DNA and produce new phage particles.
Determine the outcome of the infection: Since the genetic material (DNA) dictates the characteristics of the new phages, the new phages produced will have the DNA of the T4 phage. The protein coat of the new phages will be determined by the genetic instructions provided by the T4 DNA.
Conclude the characteristics of the new phages: The new phages produced will have T4 protein and T4 DNA, as the DNA from the T4 phage will direct the synthesis of both the protein coat and the genetic material.

Bacteriophage Structure

Bacteriophages are viruses that infect bacteria, consisting of a protein coat (capsid) and genetic material, either DNA or RNA. The protein coat protects the genetic material and facilitates the infection of the host bacterium. Understanding the structure is crucial for determining how phages replicate and what components are passed on to progeny.
Genetic Material Replication

During the infection process, the genetic material of the bacteriophage is injected into the host bacterium, where it hijacks the host's cellular machinery to replicate its DNA and produce new phage components. The type of DNA present in the initial phage determines the genetic material of the progeny, as the host replicates the injected DNA.
Phage Assembly

After replication, new phage particles are assembled within the host cell. The protein coat is synthesized based on the genetic instructions provided by the phage DNA. Therefore, the type of protein coat in the progeny phages is determined by the DNA of the infecting phage, not the protein coat of the original phage.
Textbook Question

Which of the following characteristics, structures, or processes is common to both bacteria and viruses?

a. Metabolism

b. Ribosomes

c. Genetic material composed of nucleic acid

d. Cell division

Textbook Question

Emerging viruses arise by

a. Mutation of existing viruses.

b. The spread of existing viruses to new host species.

c. The spread of existing viruses more widely within their host species.

d. All of the above.

Textbook Question

To cause a human pandemic, the H5N1 avian flu virus would have to

a. Spread to primates such as chimpanzees.

b. Develop into a virus with a different host range.

c. Become capable of human-to-human transmission.

d. Become much more pathogenic.

Textbook Question

RNA viruses require their own supply of certain enzymes because

a. Host cells rapidly destroy the viruses.

b. Host cells lack enzymes that can replicate the viral genome.

c. These enzymes translate viral mRNA into proteins.

d. These enzymes penetrate host cell membranes.

Textbook Question

Redraw Figure 19.8 to show the replicative cycle of a virus with a single-stranded genome that can function as mRNA (a class IV virus).

