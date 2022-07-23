Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Viruses
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Chapter 19, Problem 1

Which of the following characteristics, structures, or processes is common to both bacteria and viruses?
a. Metabolism
b. Ribosomes
c. Genetic material composed of nucleic acid
d. Cell division

1
Understand the basic definitions: Bacteria are single-celled microorganisms that have a simple cell structure without a nucleus, while viruses are non-cellular entities that require a host cell to replicate.
Identify the characteristics of bacteria: Bacteria have a metabolism, contain ribosomes for protein synthesis, have genetic material in the form of DNA, and reproduce through cell division (binary fission).
Identify the characteristics of viruses: Viruses do not have a metabolism, lack ribosomes, and cannot perform cell division. They have genetic material, which can be either DNA or RNA, and replicate by hijacking the host cell's machinery.
Compare the characteristics: Both bacteria and viruses have genetic material composed of nucleic acids (either DNA or RNA). This is a common feature between the two.
Conclude the analysis: The characteristic common to both bacteria and viruses is the presence of genetic material composed of nucleic acids, which is option c.

Metabolism

Metabolism refers to the chemical processes that occur within a living organism to maintain life, including energy production and synthesis of molecules. Bacteria have metabolic pathways that allow them to grow and reproduce independently. In contrast, viruses lack metabolic machinery and rely on host cells to perform metabolic functions necessary for their replication.
Metabolic Rate

Ribosomes

Ribosomes are cellular structures responsible for protein synthesis, translating genetic information into proteins. Bacteria possess ribosomes, enabling them to produce proteins essential for their survival and function. Viruses, however, do not have ribosomes and must hijack the host cell's ribosomes to synthesize viral proteins.
Ribosomes

Genetic Material Composed of Nucleic Acid

Both bacteria and viruses contain genetic material composed of nucleic acids, either DNA or RNA, which carries the instructions for their replication and function. Bacteria typically have a single circular DNA molecule, while viruses can have either DNA or RNA as their genetic material, depending on the type of virus.
Nucleic Acids
Textbook Question

Emerging viruses arise by

a. Mutation of existing viruses.

b. The spread of existing viruses to new host species.

c. The spread of existing viruses more widely within their host species.

d. All of the above.

Textbook Question

To cause a human pandemic, the H5N1 avian flu virus would have to

a. Spread to primates such as chimpanzees.

b. Develop into a virus with a different host range.

c. Become capable of human-to-human transmission.

d. Become much more pathogenic.

Textbook Question

A bacterium is infected with an experimentally constructed bacteriophage composed of the T2 phage protein coat and T4 phage DNA. The new phages produced would have

a. T2 protein and T4 DNA.

b. T4 protein and T2 DNA.

c. T2 protein and T2 DNA.

d. T4 protein and T4 DNA.

