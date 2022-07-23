Scientists studying the origin of life have accomplished which of the following steps?
a. Abiotic synthesis of protocells with self-replicating, catalytic RNA
b. Formation of vesicles that use RNA as a template for DNA synthesis
c. Formation of protocells that use DNA to direct the polymerization of amino acids
d. Abiotic synthesis of RNA’s bases (A, C, G, U)
Key Concepts
Abiotic Synthesis
Protocells
RNA World Hypothesis
Large-scale, worldwide adaptive radiations have occurred in which of the following situations?
a. When there are no available ecological niches
b. After each of the big five mass extinctions
c. Aafter colonization of an isolated island that contains suitable habitat and few competitor species
d. Whenever an evolutionary innovation was needed for organisms to thrive
A genetic change that caused a certain Hox gene to be expressed along the tip of a vertebrate limb bud instead of farther back helped make possible the evolution of the tetrapod limb. This type of change is illustrative of
a. The influence of environment on development.
b. Paedomorphosis.
c. A change in a developmental gene or in its regulation that altered the spatial organization of body parts.
d. Heterochrony.