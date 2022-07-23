Which of the following characteristics of plants is absent in their closest relatives, the charophyte algae?
a. Chlorophyll b
b. Cellulose in cell walls
c. Sexual reproduction
d. Alternation of multicellular generations
In angiosperms, which of the following is correctly paired with its chromosome count?
a. Microspore—n
b. Zygote—n
c. Egg—2n
d. Megaspore—2n
Microphylls are found in which plant group?
a. Lycophytes
b. Liverworts
c. Ferns
d. Hornworts
Identify each of the following structures as haploid or diploid.
a. Sporophyte
b. Spore
c. Gametophyte
d. Zygote
Draw a phylogenetic tree that represents our current understanding of evolutionary relationships between a moss, a gymnosperm, a lycophyte, and a fern. Use a charophyte alga as the outgroup. (See Figure 26.5 to review phylogenetic trees.) Label each branch point of the phylogeny with at least one derived character unique to the clade descended from the common ancestor represented by the branch point.