Textbook Question
Microphylls are found in which plant group?
a. Lycophytes
b. Liverworts
c. Ferns
d. Hornworts
1118
views
Microphylls are found in which plant group?
a. Lycophytes
b. Liverworts
c. Ferns
d. Hornworts
Suppose an efficient conducting system evolved in a moss that could transport water and other materials as high as a tall tree. Which of the following statements about “trees” of such a species would be true?
a. Spore dispersal distances would probably decrease.
b. Females could produce only one archegonium.
c. Unless its body parts were strengthened, such a “tree” would probably flop over.
d. Individuals would probably compete less effectively for access to light.
Identify each of the following structures as haploid or diploid.
a. Sporophyte
b. Spore
c. Gametophyte
d. Zygote