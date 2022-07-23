Textbook Question
Which of the following is a key feature of seed plants facilitating life on land?
a. Homospory
b. Pollen
c. Reduced sporophytes
d. Spores
Which of the following is a characteristic that distinguishes gymnosperms and angiosperms from other plants?
a. Alternation of generations
b. Independent gametophytes
c. Vascular tissue
d. Ovules
Which of the following are present in angiosperms but not in gymnosperms?
A. seeds
B. pollen
C. ovaries
D. ovules