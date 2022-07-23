Where in an angiosperm would you find a megasporangium?
a. In the style of a flower
b. Enclosed in the stigma of a flower
c. Within an ovule contained within an ovary of a flower
d. Packed into pollen sacs within the anthers found on a stamen
Which of the following is a key feature of seed plants facilitating life on land?
a. Homospory
b. Pollen
c. Reduced sporophytes
d. Spores
Which of the following is a characteristic that distinguishes gymnosperms and angiosperms from other plants?
a. Alternation of generations
b. Independent gametophytes
c. Vascular tissue
d. Ovules
Use the letters a–d to label where on the phylogenetic tree each of the following derived characters appears.
a. Flowers
b. Embryos
c. Seeds
d. Vascular tissue
The history of life has been punctuated by several mass extinctions. For example, the impact of a meteorite may have wiped out most of the dinosaurs and many forms of marine life at the end of the Cretaceous period. Fossils indicate that plants were less severely affected by this mass extinction. What adaptations may have enabled plants to withstand this disaster better than animals?