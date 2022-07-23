Skip to main content
Chapter 30, Problem 5

Which of the following are present in angiosperms but not in gymnosperms?


A. seeds
B. pollen
C. ovaries
D. ovules

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reproductive structures present in both angiosperms and gymnosperms. Angiosperms and gymnosperms are both seed-producing plants, so they share some common reproductive structures.
Understand that seeds and ovules are present in both groups. Seeds are the mature form of ovules after fertilization, and both angiosperms and gymnosperms produce these structures.
Recognize that pollen is a feature of both angiosperms and gymnosperms. Pollen is necessary for the fertilization process in both groups, facilitating the transfer of male genetic material to the female ovule.
Focus on the structure 'ovaries'. In angiosperms, the ovary is part of the flower and encloses the ovules. After fertilization, the ovary typically develops into a fruit.
Determine that gymnosperms do not produce ovaries. Instead, gymnosperms have ovules exposed on scales or leaves, which are not enclosed by an ovary. This is a key difference from angiosperms.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angiosperms

Angiosperms, also known as flowering plants, are characterized by the presence of flowers and fruit. They reproduce through seeds that develop within an ovary, which matures into fruit after fertilization. This group includes a vast diversity of plants, from grasses to trees, and is distinguished from gymnosperms by their reproductive structures.
Gymnosperms

Gymnosperms are a group of seed-producing plants that do not form flowers or fruits. Their seeds are often exposed on cones or other structures, rather than enclosed within an ovary. Common examples include conifers like pines and firs. Understanding the differences in reproductive strategies between gymnosperms and angiosperms is crucial for answering questions about their characteristics.
Ovaries in Plant Reproduction

In angiosperms, the ovary is a key structure that houses the ovules, which develop into seeds upon fertilization. The ovary is part of the flower's pistil and plays a critical role in the reproductive process, as it protects the developing seeds and aids in their dispersal through fruit. This feature is absent in gymnosperms, where seeds develop directly on the surface of cones.
