Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 34 - The Origin and Evolution of Vertebrates
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 34 - The Origin and Evolution of VertebratesProblem 2
Chapter 34, Problem 2

Living vertebrates can be divided into two major clades. Select the appropriate pair.
a. The chordates and the tetrapods
b. The urochordates and the cephalochordates
c. The cyclostomes and the gnathostome
d. The marsupials and the eutherians

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of clades: In biology, a clade is a group of organisms that includes a common ancestor and all its lineal descendants. Clades are used to understand evolutionary relationships.
Identify the major clades of living vertebrates: Vertebrates are animals with a backbone, and they can be divided into major clades based on evolutionary traits.
Review the options provided: a. chordates and tetrapods, b. urochordates and cephalochordates, c. cyclostomes and gnathostomes, d. marsupials and eutherians.
Focus on the clades that are specific to vertebrates: Cyclostomes (jawless vertebrates like lampreys and hagfish) and gnathostomes (jawed vertebrates) are two major clades within vertebrates.
Select the appropriate pair: Based on the understanding of vertebrate clades, the correct pair is c. cyclostomes and gnathostomes, as they represent the major division within living vertebrates.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertebrate Clades

Vertebrates are animals with a backbone and can be divided into major clades based on evolutionary traits. The two primary clades are cyclostomes, which include jawless vertebrates like lampreys and hagfish, and gnathostomes, which are jawed vertebrates including fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:27
Vertebrates

Cyclostomes

Cyclostomes are a clade of jawless vertebrates characterized by their elongated bodies and lack of paired fins. They include species such as lampreys and hagfish, which are considered primitive vertebrates due to their simple structure and evolutionary history predating jawed vertebrates.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
Jawless Fish

Gnathostomes

Gnathostomes are vertebrates that possess jaws, a significant evolutionary advancement that allowed for more diverse feeding strategies. This clade includes a wide range of species, from fish to mammals, and is distinguished by the presence of paired limbs and a more complex skeletal structure compared to cyclostomes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:44
Gnathostomes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Vertebrates and tunicates share

a. Jaws adapted for feeding

b. A high degree of cephalization

c. An endoskeleton that includes a skull

d. A notochord and a dorsal, hollow nerve cord

1949
views
Textbook Question

Unlike eutherians, both monotremes and marsupials

a. Lack nipples

b. Have some embryonic development outside the uterus

c. Lay eggs

d. Are found in Australia and Africa

1356
views
Textbook Question

In Figure 34.25, which of the following is the sister taxon to the archosaurs?

a. Synapsids

b. Crocodilians

c. Turtles

d. Lepidosaurs

982
views
Textbook Question

As hominins diverged from other primates, which of the following appeared first?

a. Reduced jawbones

b. An enlarged brain

c. The making of stone tools

d. Bipedal locomotion

786
views