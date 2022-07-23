Skip to main content
Ch. 34 - The Origin and Evolution of Vertebrates
Chapter 34, Problem 4

In Figure 34.25, which of the following is the sister taxon to the archosaurs?
a. Synapsids
b. Crocodilians
c. Turtles
d. Lepidosaurs

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a sister taxon: In phylogenetics, a sister taxon refers to the closest relative or group to another taxon in a phylogenetic tree. They share a common ancestor that is not shared with any other group.
Review the phylogenetic tree in Figure 34.25: Locate the archosaurs on the tree. Archosaurs typically include birds and crocodilians.
Identify the branching point: Look for the node where the archosaurs branch off from other groups. This node will help you determine which group is the sister taxon.
Compare the options: Examine each of the given options (synapsids, crocodilians, turtles, lepidosaurs) and see which one shares the most recent common ancestor with archosaurs.
Select the correct sister taxon: Based on the tree structure, choose the group that is directly connected to the archosaurs at the branching point, indicating they are sister taxa.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phylogenetic Trees

Phylogenetic trees are diagrams that depict the evolutionary relationships among various biological species based on similarities and differences in their physical or genetic characteristics. Each branch point represents a divergence from a common ancestor, and sister taxa are groups that share an immediate common ancestor.
Archosaurs

Archosaurs are a group of diapsid reptiles that include birds, crocodilians, and extinct dinosaurs. They are characterized by specific skull and limb features. Understanding their evolutionary relationships helps in identifying their sister taxa, which are groups that diverged from the same ancestral node.

Sister Taxa

Sister taxa are two groups or species that are each other's closest relatives, sharing a most recent common ancestor. In phylogenetic trees, they are depicted as branches that split from the same node, indicating a close evolutionary relationship. Identifying sister taxa involves analyzing shared traits and genetic data.
