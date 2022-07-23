Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 35 - Vascular Plant Structure, Growth, and Development
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 35 - Vascular Plant Structure, Growth, and DevelopmentProblem 10
Chapter 35, Problem 10

A strawberry plant mutant that fails to make stolons would suffer from
a. Too little mineral absorption.
b. A tendency to topple over.
c. Too little water absorption.
d. A reduction in asexual reproduction

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of stolons in strawberry plants. Stolons are horizontal stems that grow at or just below the soil surface and are involved in asexual reproduction by producing new plants.
Consider the options given in the problem. Option (A) refers to mineral absorption, which is primarily the function of roots, not stolons.
Option (B) suggests a tendency to topple over. Stolons do not provide structural support to prevent toppling; this is more related to the plant's root system and stem strength.
Option (C) mentions water absorption, which is also a function of roots rather than stolons.
Option (D) refers to a reduction in asexual reproduction. Since stolons are directly involved in producing new plants asexually, a failure to make stolons would indeed lead to a reduction in asexual reproduction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
37s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stolons

Stolons, also known as runners, are horizontal stems that grow at or just below the soil surface. They are crucial for asexual reproduction in plants like strawberries, allowing them to spread and form new plants. Stolons facilitate the propagation of genetically identical offspring, enhancing the plant's ability to colonize an area.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:56
Asexual Reproduction

Asexual Reproduction

Asexual reproduction is a mode of reproduction that does not involve the fusion of gametes, resulting in offspring that are genetically identical to the parent. In plants, this can occur through mechanisms like stolons, rhizomes, or tubers, enabling rapid population growth and survival in stable environments without the need for pollinators.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:44
Sexual and Asexual Reproduction

Plant Structure and Stability

Plant structure, including roots, stems, and leaves, plays a vital role in stability and nutrient absorption. While stolons primarily aid in reproduction, other structures like roots are responsible for anchoring the plant and absorbing water and minerals. A lack of stolons does not directly affect stability or absorption but limits reproductive spread.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:36
Land Plants - 3
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Root apical meristems are found

a. Only in taproots.

b. Only in lateral roots.

c. Only in adventitious roots.

d. In all roots.

1526
views
Textbook Question

Suppose a flower had normal expression of genes A and C and expression of gene B in all four whorls. Based on the ABC hypothesis, what would be the structure of that flower, starting at the outermost whorl?

a. Carpel-petal-petal-carpel

b. Petal-petal-stamen-stamen

c. Sepal-carpel-carpel-sepal

d. Sepal-sepal-carpel-carpel

1106
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following arise(s), directly or indirectly, from meristematic activity?

a. Secondary xylem

b. Leaves

c. Dermal tissue

d. All of the above

984
views