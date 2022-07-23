The vascular cambium gives rise to
a. All xylem
b. All phloem
c. Primary xylem and phloem
d. Secondary xylem and phloem
The root pericycle is the site where
a. Secondary growth originates.
b. Root hairs originate.
c. Lateral roots originate.
d. The endodermis originates.
Root apical meristems are found
a. Only in taproots.
b. Only in lateral roots.
c. Only in adventitious roots.
d. In all roots.
Which of the following arise(s), directly or indirectly, from meristematic activity?
a. Secondary xylem
b. Leaves
c. Dermal tissue
d. All of the above
A strawberry plant mutant that fails to make stolons would suffer from
a. Too little mineral absorption.
b. A tendency to topple over.
c. Too little water absorption.
d. A reduction in asexual reproduction