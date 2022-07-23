Textbook Question
The inorganic nutrient most often lacking in crops is:
a. Carbon
b. Nitrogen
c. Phosphorus
d. Potassium.
Mycorrhizae enhance plant nutrition mainly by:
a. Absorbing water and minerals through the fungal hyphae
b. Providing sugar to root cells, which have no chloroplasts
c. Converting atmospheric nitrogen to ammonia
d. Enabling the roots to parasitize neighboring plants
Epiphytes are:
a. Fungi that attack plants
b. Fungi that form mutualistic associations with roots
c. Nonphotosynthetic parasitic plants.
d. Plants that grow on other plants.
Some of the problems associated with intensive irrigation include all of the following except:
a. Soil salinization
b. Overfertilization
c. Land subsidence
d. Aquifer depletion.