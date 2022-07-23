The inorganic nutrient most often lacking in crops is:
a. Carbon
b. Nitrogen
c. Phosphorus
d. Potassium.
Micronutrients are needed in very small amounts because
a. Most of them are mobile in the plant
b. Most serve mainly as cofactors of enzymes
c. Most are supplied in large enough quantities in seeds
d. They play only a minor role in the growth and health of the plant
Mycorrhizae enhance plant nutrition mainly by:
a. Absorbing water and minerals through the fungal hyphae
b. Providing sugar to root cells, which have no chloroplasts
c. Converting atmospheric nitrogen to ammonia
d. Enabling the roots to parasitize neighboring plants
Some of the problems associated with intensive irrigation include all of the following except:
a. Soil salinization
b. Overfertilization
c. Land subsidence
d. Aquifer depletion.
A problem with intensive irrigation is
a. Overfertilization.
b. Aquifer depletion.
c. The long-term depletion of soil oxygen.
d. The clogging of waterways by vegetation debris.
A mineral deficiency is likely to affect older leaves more than younger leaves if
a. The mineral is a micronutrient
b. The mineral is very mobile within the plant
c. The mineral is required for chlorophyll synthesis
d. The mineral is a macronutrient