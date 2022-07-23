The hormone that helps plants respond to drought is:
a. Auxin
b. Abscisic acid
c. Cytokinin
d. Ethylene
The hormone that helps plants respond to drought is:
a. Auxin
b. Abscisic acid
c. Cytokinin
d. Ethylene
A barley mutant lacking a gibberellic acid receptor would
a. Fail to make GA.
b. Catalyze starch more quickly.
c. Fail to make α-amylase.
d. Fail to take up water.
How may a plant respond to severe heat stress?
a. By reorienting leaves to increase evaporative cooling
b. By creating air tubes for ventilation
c. By producing heat-shock proteins, which may protect the plant's proteins from denaturing
d. By increasing the proportion of unsaturated fatty acids in cell membranes, reducing their fluidity
The signaling molecule for flowering might be released earlier than usual in a long-day plant exposed to flashes of:
a. Far-red light during the night
b. Red light during the night
c. Red light followed by far-red light during the night.
d. Far-red light during the day
If a long-day plant has a critical night length of 9 hours, which 24-hour cycle would prevent flowering?
a. 16 hours light/8 hours dark
b. 14 hours light/10 hours dark
c. 4 hours light/8 hours dark/4 hours light/8 hours dark
d. 8 hours light/8 hours dark/light flash/8 hours dark