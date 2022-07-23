Textbook Question
A barley mutant lacking a gibberellic acid receptor would
a. Fail to make GA.
b. Catalyze starch more quickly.
c. Fail to make α-amylase.
d. Fail to take up water.
1242
views
A barley mutant lacking a gibberellic acid receptor would
a. Fail to make GA.
b. Catalyze starch more quickly.
c. Fail to make α-amylase.
d. Fail to take up water.
Charles and Francis Darwin discovered that
a. Auxin is responsible for phototropic curvature
b. Red light is most effective in shoot phototropism
c. Light destroys auxin
d. Light is perceived by the tips of coleoptiles
How may a plant respond to severe heat stress?
a. By reorienting leaves to increase evaporative cooling
b. By creating air tubes for ventilation
c. By producing heat-shock proteins, which may protect the plant's proteins from denaturing
d. By increasing the proportion of unsaturated fatty acids in cell membranes, reducing their fluidity