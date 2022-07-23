Skip to main content
Ch. 45 - Hormones and the Endocrine System
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Campbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850
Ch. 45 - Hormones and the Endocrine SystemProblem 5
Chapter 45, Problem 5

What do steroid and peptide hormones typically have in common?
a. Their solubility in cell membranes
b. Their requirement for travel through the bloodstream
c. The location of their receptors
d. Their reliance on signal transduction in the cell

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of steroid and peptide hormones: Steroid hormones are lipid-soluble and can pass through cell membranes, while peptide hormones are water-soluble and cannot pass through cell membranes easily.
Consider how hormones travel in the body: Both steroid and peptide hormones need to travel through the bloodstream to reach their target cells.
Analyze the location of hormone receptors: Steroid hormone receptors are typically located inside the cell, while peptide hormone receptors are located on the cell surface.
Examine the process of signal transduction: Peptide hormones rely on signal transduction pathways to relay their message inside the cell, while steroid hormones directly influence gene expression by interacting with intracellular receptors.
Identify the commonality: Both types of hormones require transport through the bloodstream to reach their target cells, making option b the common feature.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hormone Solubility

Hormone solubility refers to the ability of hormones to dissolve in different environments, such as cell membranes or the bloodstream. Steroid hormones are lipid-soluble, allowing them to pass through cell membranes easily, while peptide hormones are water-soluble and cannot pass through lipid membranes without assistance. Understanding solubility is crucial for determining how hormones interact with cells and tissues.
Hormone Transport in Bloodstream

Both steroid and peptide hormones require transport through the bloodstream to reach their target cells. Steroid hormones often bind to carrier proteins due to their lipid-soluble nature, while peptide hormones, being water-soluble, travel freely in the blood. This transport mechanism is essential for hormone distribution throughout the body and influences their mode of action.
Signal Transduction

Signal transduction is the process by which a cell responds to molecules, such as hormones, that bind to receptors on its surface or inside the cell. Peptide hormones typically bind to cell surface receptors, triggering a cascade of intracellular events, while steroid hormones often pass through the cell membrane to bind to intracellular receptors. This process is vital for converting extracellular signals into appropriate cellular responses.
