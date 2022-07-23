Skip to main content
Ch. 45 - Hormones and the Endocrine System
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Chapter 45, Problem 1

Which statement is accurate?
a. Hormones that differ in effect reach their target cells by different routes through the body.
b. Pairs of hormones that have the same effect are said to have antagonistic functions.
c. Hormones are often regulated through feedback loops.
d. Hormones of the same chemical class usually have the same function.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of hormones: Hormones are chemical messengers that travel through the bloodstream to target organs or cells, influencing various physiological processes.
Evaluate statement (A): Hormones travel through the bloodstream, so they do not take different routes to reach their target cells. All hormones use the circulatory system to reach their targets.
Evaluate statement (B): Antagonistic hormones have opposite effects, not the same. For example, insulin and glucagon are antagonistic because insulin lowers blood sugar levels while glucagon raises them.
Evaluate statement (C): Hormones are often regulated by feedback loops, which can be either negative or positive. Negative feedback loops help maintain homeostasis by reducing the output or activity of any organ or system back to its normal range of functioning.
Evaluate statement (D): Hormones of the same chemical class can have different functions. For example, steroid hormones include both sex hormones and corticosteroids, which have different roles in the body.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hormone Transport

Hormones are chemical messengers that travel through the bloodstream to reach their target cells. Regardless of their effect, hormones generally use the circulatory system to distribute throughout the body, rather than different routes. This ensures that they can reach distant organs and tissues efficiently.
Antagonistic Hormones

Antagonistic hormones are pairs of hormones that have opposite effects on the body. For example, insulin and glucagon are antagonistic hormones that regulate blood sugar levels; insulin decreases blood sugar, while glucagon increases it. This balance is crucial for maintaining homeostasis in the body.
Feedback Loops in Hormone Regulation

Hormones are often regulated through feedback loops, which are mechanisms that maintain homeostasis by adjusting hormone levels. Negative feedback loops reduce the output or activity of a hormone when its effects are too strong, while positive feedback loops enhance the activity when needed. These loops ensure that hormone levels remain balanced and appropriate for the body's needs.
