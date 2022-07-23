Textbook Question
In male mammals, excretory and reproductive systems share
a. The vas deferens.
b. The urethra.
c. The seminal vesicle.
d. The prostate.
Which of the following is not properly paired?
a. Seminiferous tubule—cervix
b. Vas deferens—oviduct
c. Testosterone—estradiol
d. Scrotum—labia majora
Which of the following is properly paired?
a. Seminiferous tubule — Cervix
b. Vas deferens — Oviduct
c. Corpus luteum —Sertoli cell
d. Scrotum — Clitoris