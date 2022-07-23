Skip to main content
Animal Reproduction
Problem 8

Which statement about human reproduction is true?
a. Fertilization occurs in the vagina.
b. Spermatogenesis and oogenesis both require normal body temperature.
c. An oocyte completes meiosis after a sperm penetrates it.
d. The earliest stages of spermatogenesis occur closest to the lumen of the seminiferous tubules.

Understand the process of fertilization in human reproduction. Fertilization typically occurs in the fallopian tubes, not the vagina, so statement (A) is incorrect.
Review the conditions required for spermatogenesis and oogenesis. Spermatogenesis occurs optimally at a temperature slightly lower than normal body temperature, while oogenesis occurs at normal body temperature, making statement (B) incorrect.
Examine the process of meiosis in oocytes. An oocyte completes meiosis II only after a sperm penetrates it, which supports statement (C) as true.
Consider the structure of seminiferous tubules in the testes. The earliest stages of spermatogenesis occur in the outermost layer of the seminiferous tubules, not closest to the lumen, making statement (D) incorrect.
Based on the analysis of each statement, identify which statement accurately describes a true aspect of human reproduction.

Fertilization Process

Fertilization in humans typically occurs in the fallopian tubes, not the vagina. After ovulation, the oocyte is released into the fallopian tube, where it may encounter sperm. If a sperm successfully penetrates the oocyte, fertilization occurs, leading to the formation of a zygote, which then travels to the uterus for implantation.
Meiosis in Oogenesis

Oogenesis is the process of egg cell formation, involving meiosis. An oocyte is arrested in metaphase II of meiosis until fertilization. Upon penetration by a sperm, the oocyte completes meiosis, resulting in a mature ovum and a second polar body, which is crucial for successful fertilization and subsequent embryonic development.
Spermatogenesis

Spermatogenesis is the process of sperm cell development, occurring in the seminiferous tubules of the testes. It begins with spermatogonia located at the periphery of the tubules and progresses towards the lumen. The earliest stages of spermatogenesis occur at the outer edge, not closest to the lumen, and require a temperature slightly lower than normal body temperature, facilitated by the scrotum.
Textbook Question

During human gestation, rudiments of all organs develop

a. In the first trimester

b. In the second trimester

c. In the third trimester

d. During the blastocyst stage

Textbook Question

Which of the following is a true statement?

a. All mammals have menstrual cycles

b. The endometrial lining is shed in menstrual cycles but reabsorbed in estrous cycles

c. Estrous cycles are more frequent than menstrual cycles

d. Ovulation occurs before the endometrium thickens in estrous cycles

Textbook Question

For which of the following is the number the same in human males and females?

a. Interruptions in meiotic divisions

b. Functional gametes produced by meiosis

c. Meiotic divisions required to produce each gamete

d. Different cell types produced by meiosis

