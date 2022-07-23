Spermatogenesis

Spermatogenesis is the process of sperm cell development, occurring in the seminiferous tubules of the testes. It begins with spermatogonia located at the periphery of the tubules and progresses towards the lumen. The earliest stages of spermatogenesis occur at the outer edge, not closest to the lumen, and require a temperature slightly lower than normal body temperature, facilitated by the scrotum.