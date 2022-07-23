Skip to main content
Ch. 47 - Animal Development
Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Chapter 47, Problem 7
Ch. 47 - Animal Development, Problem 7
Chapter 47, Problem 7

Cells transplanted from the neural tube of a frog embryo to the ventral part of another embryo develop into nervous system tissues. This result indicates that the transplanted cells were
a. Totipotent.
b. Determined.
c. Differentiated.
d. Mesenchymal.

1
Understand the key terms: Totipotent cells can develop into any cell type, determined cells have a specific developmental fate, differentiated cells have already developed into a specific cell type, and mesenchymal cells are a type of stem cell involved in forming connective tissues.
Consider the context: The neural tube is a structure in the developing embryo that gives rise to the central nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord.
Analyze the experiment: Cells from the neural tube are transplanted to a different location in another embryo and still develop into nervous system tissues.
Evaluate the options: Since the transplanted cells develop into nervous system tissues regardless of their new location, they likely have a predetermined fate related to nervous system development.
Conclude the reasoning: The ability of the cells to develop into nervous system tissues in a new location suggests they are determined, meaning they have a specific developmental fate.

Cell Potency

Cell potency refers to a cell's ability to differentiate into different cell types. Totipotent cells can form all cell types, including extraembryonic tissues, while pluripotent cells can form all body cell types. Multipotent cells are more limited, differentiating into a related family of cells. Understanding cell potency helps determine the developmental potential of transplanted cells.
Cell Determination

Cell determination is the process by which cells become committed to a specific fate. Once determined, a cell will develop into its destined cell type, even if transplanted to a different environment. This concept is crucial in understanding how transplanted cells in the experiment develop into nervous system tissues, indicating they were already determined.
Neural Tube Development

The neural tube is the embryonic precursor to the central nervous system, which includes the brain and spinal cord. During development, cells in the neural tube are programmed to become nervous system tissues. This context is essential for interpreting the experiment, as it suggests that the transplanted cells retained their original developmental programming.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What structural adaptation in chickens allows them to lay their eggs in arid environments rather than in water?

a. Extraembryonic membranes

b. Yolk

c. Cleavage

d. Gastrulation

Textbook Question

If an egg cell were treated with EDTA, a chemical that binds calcium and magnesium ions,

a. The acrosomal reaction would be blocked.

b. The fusion of sperm and egg nuclei would be blocked.

c. The fast block to polyspermy would not occur.

d. The fertilization envelope would not form.

Textbook Question

In humans, identical twins are possible because

a. Extraembryonic cells interact with the zygote nucleus.

b. Convergent extension occurs.

c. Early blastomeres can form a complete embryo if isolated.

d. The gray crescent divides the dorsal-ventral axis into new cells.

Textbook Question

Each blue circle in the figure below represents a cell in a cell lineage. Draw two modified versions of the cell lineage so that each version produces three cells. Use apoptosis in one of the versions, marking any dead cells with an X.


