The archenteron develops into
a. The mesoderm.
b. The endoderm.
c. The placenta.
d. The lumen of the digestive tract.
What structural adaptation in chickens allows them to lay their eggs in arid environments rather than in water?
a. Extraembryonic membranes
b. Yolk
c. Cleavage
d. Gastrulation
If an egg cell were treated with EDTA, a chemical that binds calcium and magnesium ions,
a. The acrosomal reaction would be blocked.
b. The fusion of sperm and egg nuclei would be blocked.
c. The fast block to polyspermy would not occur.
d. The fertilization envelope would not form.
Cells transplanted from the neural tube of a frog embryo to the ventral part of another embryo develop into nervous system tissues. This result indicates that the transplanted cells were
a. Totipotent.
b. Determined.
c. Differentiated.
d. Mesenchymal.
Each blue circle in the figure below represents a cell in a cell lineage. Draw two modified versions of the cell lineage so that each version produces three cells. Use apoptosis in one of the versions, marking any dead cells with an X.