Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 5 - The Structure and Function of Large Biological Molecules
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 5 - The Structure and Function of Large Biological MoleculesProblem 2
Chapter 5, Problem 2

The enzyme amylase can break glycosidic linkages between glucose monomers only if the monomers are in the α form. Which of the following could amylase break down?
a. glycogen, starch, and amylopectin
b. glycogen and cellulose
c. cellulose and chitin
d. starch, chitin, and cellulose

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of glucose monomers: Glucose can exist in two forms, α (alpha) and β (beta). The α form has the hydroxyl group on the first carbon below the plane of the ring, while the β form has it above.
Identify the types of glycosidic linkages: Glycosidic linkages can be α or β, depending on the orientation of the glucose monomers. Amylase specifically breaks α-glycosidic linkages.
Examine the composition of each polysaccharide: Glycogen, starch, and amylopectin are composed of glucose monomers linked by α-glycosidic bonds, whereas cellulose and chitin are composed of β-glycosidic bonds.
Determine which polysaccharides amylase can break down: Since amylase can only break α-glycosidic linkages, it can break down glycogen, starch, and amylopectin.
Conclude which option is correct: Based on the ability of amylase to break α-glycosidic linkages, the correct answer is option a: glycogen, starch, and amylopectin.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycosidic Linkages

Glycosidic linkages are covalent bonds that connect carbohydrate (sugar) molecules to one another. These linkages can vary in structure, such as α (alpha) or β (beta) forms, which affect the properties and digestibility of the polysaccharides. Enzymes like amylase are specific to the type of glycosidic linkage they can cleave, with amylase specifically targeting α linkages.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:08
Formation & Breakdown of Polysaccharides

Alpha and Beta Glucose

Glucose can exist in two different structural forms: alpha (α) and beta (β). The difference lies in the orientation of the hydroxyl group on the first carbon atom. In α-glucose, the hydroxyl group is below the plane of the ring, while in β-glucose, it is above. This distinction is crucial because it determines the type of glycosidic bonds formed and the enzyme specificity for breaking these bonds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:20
Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon Example 1

Polysaccharides: Glycogen, Starch, Cellulose, and Chitin

Polysaccharides are long chains of monosaccharides linked by glycosidic bonds. Glycogen and starch are composed of α-glucose units, making them substrates for amylase. In contrast, cellulose and chitin consist of β-glucose units, which amylase cannot break down. Understanding the composition of these polysaccharides is essential to determine which can be digested by specific enzymes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:08
Carbohydrate Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following categories includes all others in the list?

a. Disaccharide

b. Polysaccharide

c. Starch

d. Carbohydrate

2549
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Which of the following is true of unsaturated fats?

a. They are more common in animals than in plants.

b. They have double bonds in their fatty acid chains.

c. They generally solidify at room temperature.

d. They contain more hydrogen than do saturated fats having the same number of carbon atoms.

4157
views
Textbook Question

The structural level of a protein least affected by a disruption in hydrogen bonding is the

a. Primary level.

b. Secondary level.

c. Tertiary level.

d. Quaternary level.

2665
views
Textbook Question

Enzymes that break down DNA catalyze the hydrolysis of the covalent bonds that join nucleotides together. What would happen to DNA molecules treated with these enzymes?

a. The two strands of the double helix would separate.

b. The phosphodiester linkages of the polynucleotide backbone would be broken.

c. The pyrimidines would be separated from the deoxyribose sugars.

d. All bases would be separated from the deoxyribose sugars.

3283
views