Which of the following categories includes all others in the list?
a. Disaccharide
b. Polysaccharide
c. Starch
d. Carbohydrate
Which of the following is true of unsaturated fats?
a. They are more common in animals than in plants.
b. They have double bonds in their fatty acid chains.
c. They generally solidify at room temperature.
d. They contain more hydrogen than do saturated fats having the same number of carbon atoms.
The structural level of a protein least affected by a disruption in hydrogen bonding is the
a. Primary level.
b. Secondary level.
c. Tertiary level.
d. Quaternary level.
Enzymes that break down DNA catalyze the hydrolysis of the covalent bonds that join nucleotides together. What would happen to DNA molecules treated with these enzymes?
a. The two strands of the double helix would separate.
b. The phosphodiester linkages of the polynucleotide backbone would be broken.
c. The pyrimidines would be separated from the deoxyribose sugars.
d. All bases would be separated from the deoxyribose sugars.