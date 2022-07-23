Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 5 - The Structure and Function of Large Biological Molecules
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 5 - The Structure and Function of Large Biological MoleculesProblem 3
Chapter 5, Problem 3

Which of the following is true of unsaturated fats?
a. They are more common in animals than in plants.
b. They have double bonds in their fatty acid chains.
c. They generally solidify at room temperature.
d. They contain more hydrogen than do saturated fats having the same number of carbon atoms.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of unsaturated fats: Unsaturated fats have one or more double bonds in their fatty acid chains, which affects their physical properties.
Compare unsaturated and saturated fats: Saturated fats have no double bonds and are fully 'saturated' with hydrogen atoms, while unsaturated fats have fewer hydrogen atoms due to the presence of double bonds.
Analyze the options: Option b states that unsaturated fats have double bonds in their fatty acid chains, which aligns with the definition of unsaturated fats.
Consider the physical state: Unsaturated fats are typically liquid at room temperature due to the kinks in their chains caused by double bonds, which prevent tight packing.
Evaluate the common sources: Unsaturated fats are more commonly found in plants and fish, whereas saturated fats are more prevalent in animal products.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unsaturated Fats

Unsaturated fats are a type of fat found primarily in plants and fish. They contain one or more double bonds in their fatty acid chains, which prevent them from packing tightly and solidifying at room temperature. This structural difference makes them liquid at room temperature, unlike saturated fats.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:59
Fatty Acids

Double Bonds in Fatty Acids

Double bonds in fatty acid chains are characteristic of unsaturated fats. These bonds create kinks in the chain, preventing the molecules from packing closely together, which is why unsaturated fats are typically liquid at room temperature. The presence of double bonds also affects the chemical properties and health benefits of these fats.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:59
Fatty Acids

Hydrogen Saturation

Hydrogen saturation refers to the number of hydrogen atoms bonded to the carbon atoms in a fatty acid chain. Saturated fats have the maximum number of hydrogen atoms, while unsaturated fats have fewer due to the presence of double bonds. This difference in hydrogen saturation influences the physical state and health implications of the fats.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:03
Hydrogen Bonding
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following categories includes all others in the list?

a. Disaccharide

b. Polysaccharide

c. Starch

d. Carbohydrate

2549
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

The enzyme amylase can break glycosidic linkages between glucose monomers only if the monomers are in the α form. Which of the following could amylase break down?

a. glycogen, starch, and amylopectin

b. glycogen and cellulose

c. cellulose and chitin

d. starch, chitin, and cellulose

4237
views
Textbook Question

The structural level of a protein least affected by a disruption in hydrogen bonding is the

a. Primary level.

b. Secondary level.

c. Tertiary level.

d. Quaternary level.

2665
views
Textbook Question

Enzymes that break down DNA catalyze the hydrolysis of the covalent bonds that join nucleotides together. What would happen to DNA molecules treated with these enzymes?

a. The two strands of the double helix would separate.

b. The phosphodiester linkages of the polynucleotide backbone would be broken.

c. The pyrimidines would be separated from the deoxyribose sugars.

d. All bases would be separated from the deoxyribose sugars.

3283
views
Textbook Question

The molecular formula for glucose is C6H12O6. What would be the molecular formula for a polymer made by linking ten glucose molecules together by dehydration reactions?

a. C60H120O60

b. C60H102O51

c. C60H100O50

d. C60H111O51

5215
views