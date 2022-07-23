Skip to main content
Ch. 51 Animal Behavior
Chapter 51, Problem 5

Although many chimpanzees live in environments with oil palm nuts, members of only a few populations use stones to crack open the nuts. The likely explanation is that
a. The behavioral difference is caused by genetic differences between populations.
b. Members of different populations have different nutritional requirements.
c. The cultural tradition of using stones to crack nuts has arisen in only some populations.
d. Members of different populations differ in learning ability.

Identify the key behavior being discussed: the use of stones by chimpanzees to crack open oil palm nuts.
Consider the possible explanations for this behavior: genetic differences, nutritional requirements, cultural traditions, and learning abilities.
Evaluate the role of genetic differences: If genetic differences were the cause, we would expect to see consistent behavioral differences across all members of a population, which is not the case here.
Assess the nutritional requirements: Different nutritional needs would not necessarily lead to the use of tools unless there was a cultural or learned component involved.
Analyze the cultural tradition explanation: Cultural traditions can vary between populations and are often passed down through learning and imitation, making this a plausible explanation for why only some populations use stones to crack nuts.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cultural Traditions in Animal Behavior

Cultural traditions in animal behavior refer to learned behaviors that are passed down through generations within a population. These behaviors are not genetically inherited but are acquired through social learning and observation. In the context of chimpanzees, the use of stones to crack nuts may be a cultural tradition that has developed in certain groups, highlighting the role of social learning in behavior.
Genetic Differences in Populations

Genetic differences between populations can lead to variations in behavior, physiology, and adaptation. These differences arise due to mutations, natural selection, and genetic drift, which can result in distinct traits among populations. However, in the case of chimpanzees using tools, genetic differences are less likely to explain the behavior, as tool use is typically learned rather than inherited.
Learning Ability in Animals

Learning ability in animals refers to the capacity to acquire new skills or knowledge through experience, observation, or teaching. This ability can vary among individuals and populations, influencing how behaviors are adopted and spread. In chimpanzees, differences in learning ability could affect the adoption of tool use, but cultural transmission is a more plausible explanation for the observed behavior.
