Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 56 - Conservation Biology and Global Change
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 56 - Conservation Biology and Global ChangeProblem 6
Chapter 56, Problem 6

Which of the following statements about protected areas established to preserve biodiversity is true?
a. About 25% of Earth's land area is now protected
b. National parks are the only type of protected area
c. Management of a protected area does not need to be coordinated with management of the surrounding area
d. It is especially important to protect biodiversity hot spots

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of protected areas: Protected areas are regions designated to conserve biodiversity, ecosystems, and natural resources. They are critical for preserving species and habitats, especially in areas under threat from human activities.
Review the options provided: Analyze each statement to determine its accuracy based on biological principles and conservation practices.
Evaluate option a: Research the percentage of Earth's land area that is protected. Current data shows that approximately 15% of Earth's land area is protected, not 25%, so this statement is false.
Evaluate option b: National parks are one type of protected area, but there are other types, such as wildlife reserves, marine protected areas, and nature sanctuaries. Therefore, this statement is false.
Evaluate option d: Biodiversity hot spots are regions with exceptionally high levels of species richness and endemism, often under significant threat. Protecting these areas is crucial for global biodiversity conservation, making this statement true.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Biodiversity and Protected Areas

Biodiversity refers to the variety of life on Earth, encompassing different species, ecosystems, and genetic diversity. Protected areas are designated regions aimed at conserving this biodiversity by limiting human activities that can lead to habitat destruction and species extinction. These areas play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance and providing refuge for endangered species.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:06
Biodiversity and Sustainability

Types of Protected Areas

Protected areas come in various forms, including national parks, wildlife reserves, marine protected areas, and conservation easements. While national parks are well-known, they are not the only type of protected area. Each type serves different conservation goals and may have varying levels of restrictions on human activities, emphasizing the need for a diverse approach to conservation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:08
2) mRNA Protection in the Cytoplasm

Biodiversity Hotspots

Biodiversity hotspots are regions that are both rich in endemic species and significantly threatened by human activities. Protecting these areas is critical because they contain a high number of unique species that are not found anywhere else. Conservation efforts in these hotspots can have a substantial impact on global biodiversity, making their protection a priority in environmental management.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:32
Biodiversity Hotspots and Endangered Species
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the single greatest threat to biodiversity?

a. Overharvesting of commercially important species

b. Habitat alteration, fragmentation, and destruction

c. Introduced species that compete with native species

d. Novel pathogens

1251
views
Textbook Question

Which of these is a consequence of biological magnification?

a. Toxic chemicals in the environment pose greater risk to top-level predators than to primary consumers.

b. Populations of top-level predators are generally smaller than populations of primary consumers.

c. The biomass of producers in an ecosystem is generally higher than the biomass of primary consumers.

d. Only a small portion of the energy captured by producers is transferred to consumers.

851
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following strategies would most rapidly increase the genetic diversity of a population in an extinction vortex?

a. Establish a reserve that protects the population's habitat

b. Introduce new individuals transported from other populations of the same species

c. Sterilize the least fit individuals in the population

d. Control populations of the endangered population's predators and competitors

1233
views