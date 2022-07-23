Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - An Introduction to Metabolism
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Chapter 8, Problem 3

Which of the following metabolic processes can occur without a net influx of energy from some other process?
a. ADP + Ⓟi → ATP + H2O
b. C6H12O6 + 6O2 → 6CO2 + 6H2O
c. 6CO2 + 6H2O → C6H12O6 + 6O2
d. Aminoacids →Protein

1
Understand that metabolic processes can be either exergonic or endergonic. Exergonic processes release energy and can occur spontaneously, while endergonic processes require an input of energy.
Examine each option to determine if it is exergonic or endergonic. Option a (ADP + Pi → ATP + H2O) is an endergonic process because it requires energy to form ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate.
Option b (C6H12O6 + 6 O2 → 6 CO2 + 6 H2O) is the process of cellular respiration, which is exergonic. It releases energy by breaking down glucose in the presence of oxygen.
Option c (6 CO2 + 6 H2O → C6H12O6 + 6 O2) is photosynthesis, an endergonic process that requires energy input from sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen.
Option d (Amino acids → Protein) is an endergonic process known as protein synthesis, which requires energy to form peptide bonds between amino acids.

Exergonic vs Endergonic Reactions

Exergonic reactions release energy and occur spontaneously, while endergonic reactions require an input of energy to proceed. Understanding these concepts helps determine which metabolic processes can occur without a net influx of energy, as exergonic reactions are self-sustaining.
Cellular Respiration

Cellular respiration is a metabolic process where glucose (C6H12O6) is broken down in the presence of oxygen (O2) to produce carbon dioxide (CO2), water (H2O), and energy in the form of ATP. This process is exergonic, releasing energy that can be used by the cell, making it a candidate for occurring without additional energy input.
Photosynthesis

Photosynthesis is the process by which plants convert carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O) into glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen (O2) using energy from sunlight. This is an endergonic reaction, requiring energy input, typically from sunlight, to drive the conversion, indicating it cannot occur without external energy.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Choose the pair of terms that correctly completes this sentence: Catabolism is to anabolism as ____________ is to ____________.

a. exergonic; spontaneous

b. exergonic; endergonic

c. free energy; entropy

d. work; energy

Textbook Question

Most cells cannot harness heat to perform work because

a. Heat does not involve a transfer of energy.

b. Cells do not have much thermal energy; they are relatively cool.

c. Temperature is usually uniform throughout a cell.

d. Heat can never be used to do work.

Textbook Question

If an enzyme in solution is saturated with substrate, the most effective way to obtain a faster yield of products is to

a. Add more of the enzyme.

b. Heat the solution to 90°C.

c. Add more substrate.

d. Add a noncompetitive inhibitor.

Textbook Question

Some bacteria are metabolically active in hot springs because

a. They are able to maintain a lower internal temperature.

b. High temperatures make catalysis unnecessary.

c. Their enzymes have high optimal temperatures.

d. Their enzymes are completely insensitive to temperature.

Textbook Question

If an enzyme is added to a solution where its substrate and product are in equilibrium, what will occur?

a. Additional substrate will be formed.

b. The reaction will change from endergonic to exergonic.

c. The free energy of the system will change.

d. Nothing; the reaction will stay at equilibrium.

