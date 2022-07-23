Textbook Question
A human cell containing 22 autosomes and a Y chromosome is
a. A sperm
b. An egg
c. A zygote
d. A somatic cell of a male
Meiosis II is similar to mitosis in that
a. Sister chromatids separate during anaphase
b. DNA replicates before the division
c. The daughter cells are diploid
d. Homologous chromosomes synapse
If the DNA content of a diploid cell in the G1 phase of the cell cycle is x, then the DNA content of the same cell at metaphase of meiosis I will be
a. 0.25x
b. 0.5x
c. x
d. 2x
If we continue to follow the cell lineage from question 4, then the DNA content of a single cell at metaphase of meiosis II will be
a. 0.25x
b. 0.5x
c. x.
d. 2x